2 injured in Caswell County plane crash, officials say

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured in a plane crash Sunday night, officials say.The crash happened near Blanch Road around 7:30 p.m.Both people in the plane were taken to Duke Medical Center, and one is reported to be in critical condition.Authorities haven't identified the people involved or released information regarding the cause of the crash.The investigation is underway. Please check back for updates.