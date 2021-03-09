Johnston County fire truck rolls over while responding to Zebulon fire; 2 firefighters hurt

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two firefighters were injured when their fire truck rolled over while on the way to help put out a fire in Zebulon.Sources told ABC11 a Corinth/Holders Volunteer Fire Department truck crashed while on the way to a fire happening the 1300 block of Carroll Heights Road; two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.The crash happened on Highway 96 just north of Highway 231 around 7:30 p.m., officials said.Highway 231 was closed in both directions near NC-96 but reopened just before 10:30 p.m.