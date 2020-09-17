2 injured in separate shootings less than a block apart from each other in Spring Lake mobile home park

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured in two separate shootings less than a block apart from each other in a Spring Lake mobile home park on Wednesday night.Officers said they initially responded to a shooting call along the 400 block of Elizabeth Street around 9 p.m., just three blocks from both the Spring Lake police and fire departments.On arrival, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.Shortly thereafter, officers found a second person injured from a gunshot wound along the 300 block of Lee St., which is less than a block away from the initial shooting.Both gunshot victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.Spring Lake police has not disclosed to the public if the two shootings were related.