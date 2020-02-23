2 injured in shooting near Durham restaurant, police investigating

Two people shot outside the Refectory Cafe. @DurhamPoliceNC say one of the victims has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Both taken to the hospital. Search is on for the shooter. #Durham @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/CoCQPuqfao — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 23, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left two people injured near the Refectory Cafe.The shooting happened around 4 p.m., along Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Nation Avenue.Upon arrival, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. According to Durham police, one of the victim's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.The investigation is currently blocking traffic along Chapel Hill Boulevard.Police have not disclosed if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.