2 injured in shooting near Durham restaurant, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left two people injured near the Refectory Cafe.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., along Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Nation Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. According to Durham police, one of the victim's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The investigation is currently blocking traffic along Chapel Hill Boulevard.


Police have not disclosed if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

Stay with ABC11 for more updates.
