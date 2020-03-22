CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot inside a car at a gas station late Saturday night.
It happened just before midnight at the Short Stop near the intersection of Highway 87 South and Sandhill Road.
Deputies found a car with two people inside suffering from gunshot wounds. One mile away, a woman was found shot while trying to run away.
She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
2 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Cumberland County gas station
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More