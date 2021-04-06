2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Halifax County home

WELDON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a Halifax County home early Tuesday morning.Weldon Police Department said it received an emergency call about the shooting around 1:40 a.m.Officers arrived at the home on Chestnut Street and found three people had been shot. A man and a woman were already dead. The third person, a man, was awake and talking.That third person was taken to the hospital. His condition or identity have not been released.Weldon Police Chief Christopher G. Davis said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.