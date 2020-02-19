u.s. & world

2 women killed after car plunges off ferry in South Florida

MIAMI, Fla. -- The bodies of two women were discovered in a car that rolled off a ferry into a deep shipping channel off the coast of South Florida.

The women were found in the vehicle that sank Tuesday in Government Cut, news outlets reported. Their family members were notified of the deaths, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Miami-Dade police identified the women as Emma Afra, 63, of Miami, and Viviane Brahms, 76, of Harrison, New York.

The car, a blue Mercedes-Benz, was eventually recovered from the from 50-foot-deep channel, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release sent Wednesday.

The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ferry, which takes people and cars back and forth from the exclusive Fisher Island. The front and back of the ferry are usually closed by chains during the short trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaferry accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
2 teens arrested after firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
2-year-old old hugs delivery man whose daughter recently died
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after sentence commuted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow storm could bring 1-2 inches to Raleigh
NCDOT trucks ready to treat roads for snow
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
These ballerinas might just make your day
25-year-old woman critical after Fayetteville plane crash
Woman plays violin while undergoing brain surgery
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
Show More
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills shooting: Sources
Family says they solved the mystery of teen's migraines
Day 2 of deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Election scams are common during campaign season
Garner HOA says military mom's 'holiday lights' must come down
More TOP STORIES News