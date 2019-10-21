RDU

2 die after small plane crashes at Umstead Park while attempting to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed two people died in an apparent plane crash Sunday night at Umstead State Park in Raleigh. The agency confirmed the deaths after search crews found the missing plane that disappeared from radar at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Crews found wreckage of the private plane on Umstead State Park's Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail Monday around 10 a.m.

"This morning after a very exhaustive search, the missing aircraft was located near the Reedy Creek Creek Multi-Use Trail at Umstead State Park," said Sgt. Baker with the Highway Patrol. "I can confirm as a result of this crash, two casualties were located by investigators. Responders are continuing to evaluate the site. We ask that everyone avoid the area until further notice."

The two people who died have been identified as Dr. Harvey Partridge and Patricia Partridge, both 72, of Terra Ceia, Florida.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the Partridges," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "I want to thank our mutual aid partners for their collaborative effort throughout this difficult event."

Chopper11 HD showed part of the plane stuck along some trees in the park. The crash site is just over a mile southeast of Runway 32, near Reedy Creek Road.

According to RDU, the plane disappeared from radar Sunday evening as it was landing just before 7:25. The airport said a small general aviation aircraft approaching RDU was lost on radar somewhere near the park.

An alert issued by the FAA said the aircraft was a Piper PA32 headed to Runway 32 when contact was lost.

The park is roughly 5,200 acres of dense forest just east of the airport. There are few roads and little to no lights, which complicated the search. The park is closed Monday.



Sunday night, a Highway Patrol helicopter searched for a heat signature from the ground - a signal typical of a crash landing. Fire and rescue crews left for the night around 3 a.m. The search resumed Monday around 6:30 a.m. The search grid inside the park was narrowed.

"It could take a very long time for us to find this plane," said RDU spokesperson Crystal Feldman Sunday night. "No one is going home until this plane is found."

The Raleigh Fire Department led the search effort. RDU was briefly closed.

RDU airport personnel, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, N.C. Park Rangers, Raleigh Police Department, Wake County EMS, Wake County Sheriff's Department, Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County Fire Services, Durham Highway Fire Department, Cary Fire Department and Cary EMS are all assisted in the search.
