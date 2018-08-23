Two French officials say the two people killed in a knife attack west of Paris were the mother and sister of the attacker, who was subsequently killed by police.The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to give such details publicly.The attack took place in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday morning. The Islamic State group has posted a claim of responsibility.The third victim, a passerby who was gravely injured in the attack, was also a woman, the official said