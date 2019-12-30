2 killed in Orange County house fire, investigation underway

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are investigating after two people were killed in an Orange County house fire on Sunday night.

Orange County dispatch said they first received a call about the house fire on the 6200 block of Shambley Road near Highway 70 just after 9 p.m.

Investigators are on scene determining the cause of the fire.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.
