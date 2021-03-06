fatal shooting

2 dead after 'numerous' people shot near Fayetteville home overnight, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting overnight.

Officers received a call of shots fire just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Shads Ford Lane with multiple cars leaving the scene.

Upon arrival, officers determined many people were shot. Two victims were still at the scene, one was deceased and one died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
