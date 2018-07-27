2 Massachusetts police officers shot in Cape Cod

JULIA JACOBO
Two police officers have been shot in Cape Cod, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Patrol, tactical investigative and forensic units are responding to Falmouth, Massachusetts, to assist local police in the response to the shooting, a state police spokesperson told ABC News.

The officers who were shot are with the Falmouth Police Department and were transported to local hospitals, the spokesperson said. The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A heavy police presence could be seen on Route 28 in Falmouth, and two medical helicopters were called to the scene, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported.

The officers who were shot were responding to a disorderly call at the Seacoast Shores development in East Falmouth, according to the local station.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place, WCVB reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
