Fayetteville police arrest 2 men, 1 teen in connection with string of armed robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have arrested 2 men and one teenager in connection with a string of armed robberies this week.

The arrests stem from the following robberies:

  • Day N Nite Food Mart located along the 800 block of Murchison Road that occurred on June 25

  • Speedway located along the 2800 block of Owen Drive on June 27

  • Circle K located along the 2300 block of Owen Drive on June 29


  • Circle K located along the 1900 block of Owen Drive on June 29


    • Tiqual Washington, 16, was arrested and charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of possession of stolen goods, and four counts of conspiracy. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

    Dave Green, 22, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and three counts of conspiracy. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond.

    Markal Bates, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and three counts of conspiracy. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

