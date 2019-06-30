Fayetteville police arrest 2 men, 1 teen in connection with string of armed robberies

The arrests stem from the following robberies:
Tiqual Washington, 16, was arrested and charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of possession of stolen goods, and four counts of conspiracy. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.
Dave Green, 22, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and three counts of conspiracy. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond.
Markal Bates, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and three counts of conspiracy. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.
