FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville police have arrested two men who are accused of robbing a Fayetteville bank Monday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank along the 100 block of Broadfoot Avenue.
On Thursday, police said 27-year-old Todd Williams, of Hope Mills, and 35-year-old Benny Thomas, of Cameron, were arrested in connection with the crime.
Police said one of the suspects entered the bank with a rifle, demanded money, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Both men were booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Williams is being held under a $900,000 secured bond, while Thomas is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Sergeant J. Rauhoff with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-6890 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
