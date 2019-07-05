2 men arrested for string of car break-ins in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars after being arrested for a spree of car break-ins that happened in Hope Mills.Cumberland County deputies arrested Jeffrey Ray Puppe, 42, and John Steven Hardin, 34, on Thursday.Investigators said the two men broke into unlocked vehicles during the week of June 24. The men reportedly targeted cars at Roslin Farm Road, Arlington Plantation, Black Bridge Road, Parkton Road and Crystal Spring Road.Key fobs, credit and debit cards and guns were stolen from the unlocked cars.Puppe and Hardin face dozens of charges related to the crimes, and investigators said more charges are pending.Puppe and Hardin are being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $68,000 and $72,500 bond, respectively.