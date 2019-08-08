2 Durham men charged after robbing Mebane ABC store, leading officers on multi-county chase

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have arrested two 20-year-old men accused of robbing an ABC store at gunpoint and then leading officers on a multi-county chase last month.
Jamel Williams and Trevon Ward, both of Durham, were charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count possession of a firearm by a felon.
A third man, Bradford Perry Jr., also of Durham, was arrested two days after the crime, which happened about 9 p.m. July 17 at the liquor store on US 70 West near Mebane.
Perry remains in the Orange County Detention Center awaiting trial.
Deputies responding to the crime scene discovered that two men had brought handguns into the store and demanded money and booze.
Officials said they took a customer's wallet, the cash register drawer and two bottles of liquor.
After they fled the scene, a witness was said to have followed them, until officers intercepted them and began pursuit.
The chase ended in Durham following a collision between a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser and the suspect's gray Chevrolet Malibu. The trooper was not harmed.
Williams and Ward are in the Orange County Detention Center -- each under a $150,000 secured bond for the three counts of robbery, a $150,000 secured bond for the kidnapping and conspiracy charges and $10,000 secured for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
"We are pleased to have arrested all three individuals involved in this crime," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "This was a very dangerous situation and we are grateful for the assistance of the Durham Police Department. Such partnerships essentially extend the borders of our county and allow us to work together to make both communities safer."
Williams received another $10,000 secured bond for a separate firearm by a felon charge he has pending in Durham.
Both men have a court appearance at 2 p.m. Thursday in Hillsborough.
