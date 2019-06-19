2 men charged in deadly shooting of taxi driver in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are behind bars accused of killing a taxi driver in Garner.

Garner Police Department arrested Jovonta Williams, 25, and Quinn Giles, 28. Both men face charges related to the death of Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36 of Raleigh.

Investigators said Seck was shot and killed while the men tried to rob him.

Seck's body was found around 5 a.m. June 13 in an Amigo Taxi off the side of Poole Road.

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery. Giles faces charges of attempted robbery.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
