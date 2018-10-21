2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death

Two teen-aged suspects, including one who is still being sought by police, were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a George police officer who was killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school, authorities said Sunday.Authorities said they believe 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard fatally shot Officer Antwan Toney on Saturday afternoon in the Snellville area, Gwinnett County Police said in a statement. Maynard remained at large early Sunday and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.A second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, was charged with aggravated assault related to a separate incident following Toney's fatal shooting, police said.Both suspects are from Snellville.Toney died at a hospital from his injuries, police said. The 30-year-old from Southern California had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for nearly three years. It was his first police job."The people that worked with Officer Toney on a daily basis recalled a very jovial person who was dedicated to his job and dedicated to his community," Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said.