2 men die after separate water rescue efforts at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. -- Two separate rescues were made at Kure Beach Wednesday to try and save two men who got caught in the ocean. Both men died.

Wednesday night, a man was pulled from the water at the J Avenue Beach Access. He did not survive.

Earlier, around 10:15 a.m., a man was fishing on the beach when he walked to the water to wash his hands. The wave knocked him down and he was pulled into the ocean. Police say rescue swimmers pulled an unresponsive man back to shore and begin life-saving measures, but the unidentified man couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were not identified. There's a higher threat for rip currents on our coast due to Hurricane Lorenzo.
