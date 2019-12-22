shooting

2 men injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night. Another man was found with an assault injury soon after.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 5900 block of Timber Creek Lane around 7:30 p.m.

A resident near the scene says she heard eight to 10 shots go off.

"All of a sudden some shots started going off. There was quite a few of them, they just kind of kept coming. And it sounded so close to me so I actually - even though I was inside - I hurried up and ducked," said a resident who lived near the scene.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Another man was found with minor assault injuries in the 6000 block of Shade Tree Lane, where police believe the original shooting happened.

Authorities believed the two scenes are connected.

