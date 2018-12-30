DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left two men hurt Sunday evening.
Officers received a shooting call around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.
When they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson with Durham police said that one man suffered critical injuries and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.
No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. There was also no information released regarding a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.