Police investigating after 2 men hurt in Durham drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left two men hurt Sunday evening.

Officers received a shooting call around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.

When they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson with Durham police said that one man suffered critical injuries and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. There was also no information released regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
