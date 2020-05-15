FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are in the hospital in 'critical condition with life-threatening injuries' after a domestic-related incident on Thursday evening in Fayetteville, police say.
Fayetteville police responded to the 700 block of Topeka Street in reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m. On arrival, officers found two men injured, one of which had been shot in the neck.
A preliminary investigation conducted by Fayetteville authorities revealed that that the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related incident. After the shooting suspect shot the victim, a fight ensued.
Both men were taken to a local hospital and are in 'critical condition with life-threatening injuries', according to Fayetteville police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Two men in 'critical condition' after domestic-related incident in Fayetteville, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News