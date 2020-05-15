Two men in 'critical condition' after domestic-related incident in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are in the hospital in 'critical condition with life-threatening injuries' after a domestic-related incident on Thursday evening in Fayetteville, police say.Fayetteville police responded to the 700 block of Topeka Street in reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m. On arrival, officers found two men injured, one of which had been shot in the neck.A preliminary investigation conducted by Fayetteville authorities revealed that that the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related incident. After the shooting suspect shot the victim, a fight ensued.Both men were taken to a local hospital and are in 'critical condition with life-threatening injuries', according to Fayetteville police.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or contact CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.