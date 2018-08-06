2 men involved in Durham police chase that killed innocent driver appear in court

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The two men who were involved in a Durham police chase that ended when the suspect's vehicle hit and killed an innocent driver on August 2nd have been charged.
The driver of the stolen vehicle that struck 24-year-old Brooke Lynn Maynard's car, Tomaris Parker, is charged with second-degree murder, felony fleeing to elude causing death, felony death by motor vehicle, failure to stop for a red light, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This is 33 y/o Tomaris Parker. Police say he was behind the wheel. He and Carrington will have their first appearances in Durham County court this morning. pic.twitter.com/8n9KOzfIhh— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 6, 2018
The passenger in the stolen vehicle, Deshon Carrington, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Brooke Lynn Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is 23 year old Deshon Carrington. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say he was the passenger in the car that hit and killed Ofc. Brooklyn Maynard on Friday when he and Tomaris Parker led police on a chase. pic.twitter.com/HbKVBO9OgZ— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 6, 2018
Police said Maynard was a detention officer with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Longtime friend reflects on young detention officer, mother who died in crash
"She was a great mom and a great person -- she didn't deserve this." Brooke Lyn Maynard was the mother of a young daughter and a detention officer on a path toward becoming a Durham County deputy when her life was cut short Thursday night.
Police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:45 p.m. on August 2nd on eastbound Club Boulevard toward N. Duke Street, near Northgate Mall.
The suspects "T-boned" Maynard's Hyundai Sonata, killing her.
A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.
The two women in the Impala sustained minor injuries.
Parker was given a $2 million bond and Carrington a $100,000 bond.