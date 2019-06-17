2 men rob Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men robbed a Raleigh gas station shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.Raleigh Police Department said the two men went into the BP/Circle K located at the intersection of Louisburg Road and North New Hope Road.Once inside, they said the men demanded money. Officers said the pair had weapons but never showed them.After the robbery, they ran off.Neither suspect has been identified. An investigation is ongoing.