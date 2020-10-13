2 men shot in car near Durham intersection, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officials said two men were shot in a car near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, two men were in a car when shots were fired through the rear window just before 2 p.m.
Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed the shooting does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
