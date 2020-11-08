2 men shot in Goldsboro, 1 in critical condition

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were shot in Goldsboro on Sunday afternoon, with one being admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found several vehicles had been hit by gunshots in the 900 block of N. Carolina Street just before 1:30.

Officers later learned Ramah Basean Lennox arrived at Wayne UNC Health Care after having been shot. Lennox was flown to Vidant Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Alquan Jermique Dunn arrived at Wayne UNC Health shortly after Lennox. Dunn also had a gunshot wound and was treated for his injuries.

Both men live in Goldsboro, according to police. An investigation is continuing.
