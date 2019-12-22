2 men injured, 1 seriously injured, in Raleigh apartment complex shooting

Police responded to several different reports of shots fired at the 6000 block of Shade Tree Lane just after 7:30 p.m.
Authorities are now investigating two different crime scenes believed to be connected.
Authorities said two men were taken to the hospital with injuries.
BREAKING: @raleighpolice investigating a shooting that happened in 6000 block of Shadetree Lane. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at an apartment complex a half mile away. He’s been taken to WakeMed, and is expected to survive. Latest details at 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Hw9u7TQG7a— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) December 22, 2019
One man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in an embankment at the 5900 block of Timber Creek Lane near the Timbers Apartments, according to officials.
Another man was found suffering from a minor assault injury.
A resident of the apartment complex says she heard eight to 10 shots go off.
Police have not revealed if there is a suspect in custody.