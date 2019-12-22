2 men injured, 1 seriously injured, in Raleigh apartment complex shooting

BREAKING: @raleighpolice investigating a shooting that happened in 6000 block of Shadetree Lane. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at an apartment complex a half mile away. He’s been taken to WakeMed, and is expected to survive. Latest details at 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Hw9u7TQG7a — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) December 22, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot, another suffering from 'minor assault injuries' after an apartment complex shooting on Saturday night.Police responded to several different reports of shots fired at the 6000 block of Shade Tree Lane just after 7:30 p.m.Authorities are now investigating two different crime scenes believed to be connected.Authorities said two men were taken to the hospital with injuries.One man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in an embankment at the 5900 block of Timber Creek Lane near the Timbers Apartments, according to officials.Another man was found suffering from a minor assault injury.A resident of the apartment complex says she heard eight to 10 shots go off.Police have not revealed if there is a suspect in custody.