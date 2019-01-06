2 men shot, killed in Rocky Mount; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing two men in Rocky Mount on Saturday night.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4400 block of Carrol Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found two men had been shot; the men later died on scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect; however, officials said they are following up on leads.

Those with information are asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text -A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Your text is completely anonymous.
