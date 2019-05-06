2 men shot after walking out of Raleigh sweepstakes parlor with winnings

Two people shot outside of a sweepstakes parlor on Capital Blvd. Police say they were approached by two suspects in masks who tried to rob them. When the victims tried to drive away, the suspects started shooting. I’ll have the details and updates all morning on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/eKTHbx1qmu — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) May 6, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are searching for the suspects accused of shooting and trying to rob two men.The incident happened on Captial Boulevard near Old Buffalo Road.The victims, who appear to be related, told police they walked out of Golden Palace Sweepstakes with their winnings and were approached by two masked men.The men tried to rob the victims, who then ran away. During their escape, each man was shot: one in the leg, the other in the arm.Police said the pair fled to New Bern Avenue where they found an officer and then received treatment.Each man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Officials have not released any information about the suspects.