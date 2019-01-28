2 men sought after morning home invasion in Raleigh

Police are searching for two men who broke into and robbed a Raleigh home Monday morning.The home invasion happened at a home on Wilder Street, which connects with Method Road near NC State's campus.NC State University police posted to social media about the crime, although Raleigh Police Department is leading the investigation.According to NC State University police, the two suspects are thought to have had a gun with them during the robbery.Anyone with information about the home invasion should call Raleigh Police Department at (919) 878-3561.