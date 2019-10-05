Police searching for two men suspected of using counterfeit bills at Clayton store

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for two men who allegedly passed $50 worth of counterfeit bills at a Family Dollar on US Highway 70 over the weekend.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Clayton police said the men bought toilet paper and re-loaded game cards totaling to $350 dollars in fraudulent purchases.

The men are also suspected of passing counterfeit bills at other locations.

Anyone with information on the two men are asked to call Detective Pat Millar at (919) 550-5341.
Related topics:
claytoncrimemoneycounterfeit
