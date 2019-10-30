2 more Durham shootings increase total to 6 in 2 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shots were fired into a pair of cars in Durham late Tuesday night, marking the sixth shooting incident in less than two days.
There were no injuries in the latest round of gunfire, but officers are still concerned given the outbreak of activity.
Durham Police Department received a shots fired call from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Police. Officers learned a woman's car was shot at as she turned onto Fulton Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Five bullets hit her car as she drove away.
There is no suspect information or apparent motive in that shooting.
Eight minutes later at 11:45, another shots fired call came in from a man driving south on Interstate 85. The man said someone driving behind him in a dark-colored car shot at his vehicle. When the shooting stopped, he had 12 bullet holes in his car.
The man exited the interstate on Avondale Road and called 911. He wasn't injured. It's not known if the car is the same one involved in two drive-by shootings from Monday night.
There's still no indication that any of the incidents are related. Officers said they aren't getting a lot of information from people they've interviewed.
All six of these shootings happened withing about 25 hours Monday and Tuesday. Eight people where shot; two of them died.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.
