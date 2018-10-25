Crash kills 3 linemen, 2 from NC, repairing power lines downed by Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Two utility company linemen are dead and a third is critically injured after a pickup truck hit them while they were repairing lines damaged by Michael in Florida's Panhandle.

CHIPLEY, Fla. --
The Latest on three utility workers being hit by a truck (all times local):

The latest as of 2:05 p.m.

A third utility company linemen has died after a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer hit them while they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in Florida's Panhandle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday evening near Chipley, which is north of Panama City. One of the three workers was initially hospitalized with critical injuries but then reported dead Thursday.

Related: Hurricane Michael leaves destruction in its wake in the Southeast

Sgt. R.C. Livingston says the vehicle was driving on State Road 77 when it went onto the shoulder and struck the men.

Livingston says the victims are 52-year-old George Cecil of Cole Rain, North Carolina; 22-year-old Ryan Barrett, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; and 60-year-old James Ussery of Chipley, Florida.

The highway patrol says 37-year-old John Goedtke is charged with DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and leaving the scene.

___

9 a.m.

Two utility company linemen are dead and a third is critically injured after a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer hit them while they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in Florida's Panhandle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday evening near Chipley, which is north of Panama City.

Sgt. R.C. Livingston says the vehicle was driving on State Road 77 when it went onto the shoulder and struck the men.

Livingston says 52-year-old George Cecil of Cole Rain, North Carolina, and 60-year-old James Ussery of Chipley, Florida, died. The injured man, described as a 22-year-old from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The highway patrol says 37-year-old John Goedtke is charged with DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and leaving the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedhurricanehurricane michaelfloridanorth carolina newsFloridaNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man bought soap he thought was cocaine at RDU, police say
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Fake deputy pulled car over, assaulted driver in Nash Co.
Blue Bell announces 2 new holiday flavors
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
Trump blames media for 'Anger' in society
Show More
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Man wanted in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Harnett County
Low-cost rabies vaccines available in Orange County
McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
More News