2 NC men killed by lightning while cutting tree limbs in yard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men died after being struck by lightning while cutting trees in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 12 p.m., Wilmington police responded to the 6200 block of N. Bradley Overlook in reference to two men who had been struck by lightning while cutting tree limbs in their yard.

Upon arrival, homeowner, Ralph Thomas Wallace 77, and his friend Moo Saw Kefauver, 42 were pronounced dead at the scene.

A next-door home was also damaged from the strike causing a small attic fire in which no one was injured.
