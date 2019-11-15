2 New Yorkers busted in Durham with massive amounts of cocaine, pot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects from New York are facing charges in Durham, accused of having massive amounts of cocaine and marijuana.The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Luz Ortega and Carlos Penzo were arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Club Boulevard.The arrest came after the sheriff's office got a tip about possible drug dealing in the area.Deputies said the two had two kilos of cocaine and more than 14 pounds of marijuana.Ortega, 45, of the Bronx, New York, and Penzo, 33, of Yonkers, New York, are both charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine; two counts of trafficking in marijuana; one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance.They are each being held on $1.5 million bonds.