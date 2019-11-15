2 New Yorkers busted in Durham with massive amounts of cocaine, pot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects from New York are facing charges in Durham, accused of having massive amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Luz Ortega and Carlos Penzo were arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Club Boulevard.

The arrest came after the sheriff's office got a tip about possible drug dealing in the area.

Deputies said the two had two kilos of cocaine and more than 14 pounds of marijuana.

Ortega, 45, of the Bronx, New York, and Penzo, 33, of Yonkers, New York, are both charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine; two counts of trafficking in marijuana; one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance.

They are each being held on $1.5 million bonds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham countydurhamcocainemarijuanadrug arrestdrug busttraffic stop
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Fayetteville mom frustrated after school bus leaves twins in cold
2 Hoke County teenagers detail armed home invasion
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Want your dog to live longer? This study hopes to show you how
Suspect shot dead in Wilson robbery tried to sexually assault worker, police say
Save big in the stores by doing this one simple thing
Show More
Northampton County deputy responding to call dies in crash
Raleigh dog owners urge city to save Dorothea Dix Dog Park
Small plane flips after veering off runway in Harnett County
NC State expanding Community College Collaboration Program
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News