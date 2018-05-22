2 NYPD officers, one the groom, killed in wedding-night car crash in Ulster County

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporters Tim Fleischer and Lauren Glassberg have more on the tragedy. (Facebook)

Eyewitness News
SHANDANKEN, Ulster County --
Two off-duty NYPD officers were killed in a one-car crash in Ulster County Sunday night - on the night of one of the officer's wedding.

The wreck happened around 11:20 p.m. on Oliveria Road in the town of Shandaken, about a mile away from the reception site.

Investigators said Monday it appears they had recently left the party and their car was traveling at an excessive speed.

Police said that John M. Martinez was driving the 2018 Maserati when it suddenly left the roadway and hit a large tree, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Photos released by state police showed the vehicle was badly damaged.

Scene in Ulster County where 2 off-duty NYPD officers were killed in a one-car crash following a wedding in which one officer was the groom.



Michael Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station, and Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, were pronounced dead at the scene. Colangelo was married for just hours to his bride Katherine Berger, now a widow.

Colangelo, a 10-year veteran, worked as a K-9 unit officer.



A neighbor spoke about Colangelo:

"I'm shocked, he's a K-9 cop so, you know, he walks his dog around every day, always saying hello to people, 'Hey, how are you? Hey, How are you doing?' If it would snow, I'd do his driveway real quick because he worked 12-hour days, a real good guy, a real shame," Ray Spatafora said.

Colangelo and his wife were planning to honeymoon in Costa Rica.

Martinez, a 17-year veteran, leaves behind two young children. His coworkers at the 84th Precinct described him as "a wonderful, terrific guy."

Black and purple bunting was draped above the precinct house in downtown Brooklyn on Monday in his honor.

EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Stacey Sager speaks to the families of the victims.



A third unidentified person was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said they believe that victim was the only passenger wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police speculate that excessive speed may have been a factor.

"It was a violent impact, obviously, there was rollover involved," said NY State Police Major Pierce Gallagher. "So yes, the speed was probably excessive for that roadway, it's a 40 mph county roadway."

The investigation is still in the early stages and authorities are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer killedcar crashweddingUlster CountyShandakenNew York CityHauppaugeHuntington Station
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News