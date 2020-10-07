escaped prisoner

2 of 3 North Carolina offenders who walked away back in custody, prison officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two offenders participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from their transitional housing have been captured.

Officers from the Department of Public Safety's Special Operations and Intelligence Unit (SOIU) captured Delbert K. Furman, 67 on Thursday. Furman had been serving a sentence for felony breaking & entering. He is currently in Central Prison.

Thomas Watson, 53, turned himself in at the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. He was serving a sentence for felony breaking & entering and had a projected release date of April 28. He is currently in the Lenoir County Jail.

There is no update on a third offender, Michael Coburn, 57, who left his Rocky Mount housing location. Coburn stands 6' tall and weighs 245 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Coburn was serving a sentence for felony possessing stolen goods and had a projected release date of Oct. 3, 2021.

Anyone with knowledge of these cases is asked to contact law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.
