2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges pending against owner

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a pit bull viciously attacked two people in Raleigh on Thursday night.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal attack in the 5000 block of Kyle Drive.

When they arrived, officials found Rodriguez Battle on the floor being mauled by a dog and screaming for help.

The sheriff's office said the deputies fired one round to shoot and kill the pitbull.

Then, deputies found Christy Beasley locked inside the bathroom hiding. She had also been attacked by the dog but was not hurt as badly, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Battle was trying to protect her from the animal.

Both victims were transported to WakeMed.

Deputies and the CCBI spent hours talking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

They also interviewed Battle's cousin.

Investigators said the pitbull belonged the cousin and he could be facing charges as the investigation continues.
