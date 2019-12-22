2 people, dog escape Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people and a dog escaped from a burning home in Durham late Friday night.The fire happening at Gathering Place just before 11:30 p.m.On arrival, crews said they saw a fire coming from inside an attached garage which later spread to the rest of the two-story home.Officials said it took 31 firefighters to extinguish the fire.No one was injured in the fire.Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.