2 people, dog escape Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people and a dog escaped from a burning home in Durham late Friday night.

The fire happening at Gathering Place just before 11:30 p.m.

On arrival, crews said they saw a fire coming from inside an attached garage which later spread to the rest of the two-story home.

Officials said it took 31 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.
