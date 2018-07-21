2 people drown at separate Brunswick Co. beaches

Two people drowned at two different Brunswick County beaches Saturday afternoon.A 20-year-old man drowned after being swept away by a rip current in Holden Beach Saturday afternoon.Coastline Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson said emergency responders were called to the 400 block of Ocean Boulevard West at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.Tri-Beach Fire officials, Holden Beach Police, and the Coastline Rescue Squad went to the scene and found a man who had been pulled from the ocean by a surfer.Robinson said CPR was being performed when officials arrived.Brunswick County EMS transported the 20-year-old man to Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia. The man died at the hospital, officials said.Chief Robinson said another drowning happened earlier in the afternoon at Sunset Beach.A man around the age of 40 died while he was trying to help someone else.