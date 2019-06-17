2 people injured in separate Fayetteville shootings overnight Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officers are investigating a pair of overnight shootings in Fayetteville.

One shooting happened near the intersection of Marykirk Drive and Bingham Drive.

Investigators said a woman was shot in the leg after two people got into an argument. Children were inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

Neighbors said they heard up to five shots being fired.

The second Fayetteville shooting happened on Grove Street.

In that shooting a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with a fractured femur.

Both shootings remain under investigation. There is no evidence suggesting the shootings are related.
