2 people possibly exposed to sarin at Facebook mail handling center in Menlo Park, Calif.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- The FBI and National Guard have been called in to assist after a mail handling center was evacuated in Menlo Park following reports of two people who were possibly exposed to sarin.

Crews with the Menlo Park Fire Department are at the warehouse owned by Facebook on Hamilton Court near Bayfront Expressway.

According to Facebook spokesperson Anthony Harrison, four buildings were evacuated after a package delivered to one of their mailrooms at 11 a.m. was deemed suspicious.


Authorities have not yet identified the substance found, but Facebook says three of the evacuated buildings have been "cleared for repopulation."

"The safety of our employees is our top priority and we will share additional information when it is available," said Harrison.

The San Mateo County Fire battalion chief says everyone is safe and the two people are currently being checked out.

He says that they were alerted to possible sarin while testing a package for hazardous chemicals.


A secondary open air test came back negative. Hazmat crews are currently being sent in to do another test.

The battalion chief says this has happened at Facebook previously and, during that incident, the initial sarin alarm was false.

Sarin is a clear, colorless liquid that is classified as a nerve agent. Exposure can lead to convulsions, paralysis and sometimes death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menlo parkevacuationhazmatchemicalsfacebookfirefightersinvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man charged in Burlington triple murder
Investigation after explosives detected at gate to Fort Bragg
Stay safe outside! Triangle could see near-record heat this week
Man's act of kindness toward boy alone on flight goes viral
Wake sheriff ends seniors 'well-check' program; what happens now?
Texas woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
Chicago man falls off mountain, dies in NC
Show More
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
2 teens charged with shooting 17-year-old in Sanford
Rick Springfield cancels, moves Dominican Republic concert
Thunderstorm cause heavy damage, power outages in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News