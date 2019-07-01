2 people possibly exposed to sarin at Facebook mail handling center in Menlo Park, Calif.

#NOW: @menlofire crews are at the scene of a hazmat call at a Facebook warehouse facility on Hamilton Ave. in Menlo Park. FBI and National Guard have been called to assist. Two employees were tested for possible chemical exposure, but have shown no symptoms, per fire marshal. pic.twitter.com/iL8DkKZGfU — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) July 1, 2019

Fire officials say routine tests for chemicals detected the presence of sarin in a #Facebook mail facility. It's possible that the detection is a false positive. We expect to get a briefing from @menlofire within the hour. Facebook officials have yet to comment.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- The FBI and National Guard have been called in to assist after a mail handling center was evacuated in Menlo Park following reports of two people who were possibly exposed to sarin.Crews with the Menlo Park Fire Department are at the warehouse owned by Facebook on Hamilton Court near Bayfront Expressway.According to Facebook spokesperson Anthony Harrison, four buildings were evacuated after a package delivered to one of their mailrooms at 11 a.m. was deemed suspicious.Authorities have not yet identified the substance found, but Facebook says three of the evacuated buildings have been "cleared for repopulation.""The safety of our employees is our top priority and we will share additional information when it is available," said Harrison.The San Mateo County Fire battalion chief says everyone is safe and the two people are currently being checked out.He says that they were alerted to possible sarin while testing a package for hazardous chemicals.A secondary open air test came back negative. Hazmat crews are currently being sent in to do another test.The battalion chief says this has happened at Facebook previously and, during that incident, the initial sarin alarm was false.Sarin is a clear, colorless liquid that is classified as a nerve agent. Exposure can lead to convulsions, paralysis and sometimes death.