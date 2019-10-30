2 Raleigh woman charged in helping 15-year-old work as prostitute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County women are facing prostitution-related charges involving a minor.

According to warrants, Olivia Sunshine Lowery, 20, Kymber Loniece Andre, 29, were helping a 15-year-old girl sell her body by setting up prostitution dates and providing guns and condoms.

The warrants accused the two of willfully encouraging or facilitating a minor to participate in prostitution knowing that the girl was younger than 18.

Both women appeared before a judge and were ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Lowery was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Andre was given a $60,000 secured bond.
