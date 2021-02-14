Two Robeson County teens killed in Scotland County wreck

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two teens from the Red Springs community were killed in a Saturday afternoon crash in Scotland County.
The crash happened along Highway 501 at Johns Road in Laurinburg, Master Trooper J. Edwards told ABC-affiliate WPDE.
Edwards said two 18-year-olds, identified as Serena Locklear and Isaiah Hardin, died in the crash.
Authorities said Locklear was the driver and Hardin was the passenger.
The driver of the other car and his three small children who were with him are expected to be OK, WPDE reports.
