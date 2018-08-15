2 shot at party at apartment complex near NC State campus

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Two people are recovering after police said they were shot at a party at a Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened before 1 a.m. at the Vie at Raleigh on Wolf Creek Circle off Hillsborough Street.
Authorities have not released any information about the incident; however, it appears the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 5 a .m., officers were still on scene collecting evidence and investigating.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.