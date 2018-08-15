2 shot at party at apartment complex near NC State campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are recovering after police said they were shot at a party at a Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two people are recovering after police said they were shot at a party at a Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. at the Vie at Raleigh on Wolf Creek Circle off Hillsborough Street.

Authorities have not released any information about the incident; however, it appears the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 5 a .m., officers were still on scene collecting evidence and investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Capital shuts down after deputies find unconscious woman in road
Deputies are investigating after they found an unconscious woman lying on Capital Boulevard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingraleigh newsraleigh policepartyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Capital Blvd. shuts down after deputies find unconscious woman in road
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Rocky Mount neighbors stunned after man charged with murder in death of infant son
Staples fires manager who accused pregnant NC mom of shoplifting
Three people shot in Nash County town
Durham PF Chang's employee accused of selling marijuana at work
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Larry Fedora reacts to local high schools dropping football
Show More
Police: Raleigh man impersonated officer to steal teen's dog
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina
Sheriff: Deputies followed policy in Moore County fatal shooting
More News