Two shot at Walgreens in Garner, suspect caught at Golden Corral in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Walgreens in Garner Thursday morning.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One man is in custody following a shooting that injured two Walgreens employees in Garner on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the store located at 1116 W US 70 just before 10 a.m.



Investigators said the shooting victims, a 31-year-old female and a 33-year-old male, were found at the pharmacy inside the Walgreens. It's unclear the relationship between the shooter and the victims.



The pair was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, but their official conditions have not been released.

The suspect is also at WakeMed. Investigators would not comment about his specific injuries.

Wake County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Eric Curry said a deputy located the suspect at the Golden Corral on Tryon Road, which is about two miles away from the Walgreens where the shooting happened.



The deputy was able to stop the suspect and bring him into custody.



Curry did say the State Bureau of Investigation is now part of the case. That is standard procedure for when an officer opens fire while on duty.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw interview with officials on shooting that injured 2 in Garner


Curry would not confirm or deny if the officer who made the arrest fired his weapon. He said the SBI is involved in this case "because there was an officer involved in the arrest of the individual.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy police presence at Golden Corral



The shooting came as a surprise to Garner residents.

"I can't believe that's happening here at this Walgreen(s)," one woman at the Walgreens said. "I mean, you know nothing ever happens in Garner. I'm so sad."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwake county newsGarner
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville State University police officer accused of shooting wife
NC State basketball player arrested, charged with hitting woman in face
Man charged with setting fire to UNC Davie Poplar tree found not guilty
'Exactly what we wanted': Couples praise courthouse wedding option
Durham BB&T bank robbed twice in one week
3 men stabbed after fight breaks out in Raleigh
'Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states
Cumberland County student asked to 'cover up' after teachers found shirt offensive
Show More
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
FBI Top 10 fugitive, wanted in LA, killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
What's changed since the Parkland school shooting
Raleigh Fire Department confirms no injuries in apartment fire
UPDATE: Wilmington police arrest woman wanted in hit and run
More News