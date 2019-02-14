Walgreens in Garner on 70 blocked off - Detectives & Officers on scene. There was a shooting here this morning - 2 people rushed to hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/o32WqatqH8 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 14, 2019

One man is in custody following a shooting that injured two Walgreens employees in Garner on Thursday morning.The shooting happened at the store located at 1116 W US 70 just before 10 a.m.Investigators said the shooting victims, a 31-year-old female and a 33-year-old male, were found at the pharmacy inside the Walgreens. It's unclear the relationship between the shooter and the victims.The pair was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, but their official conditions have not been released.The suspect is also at WakeMed. Investigators would not comment about his specific injuries.Wake County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Eric Curry said a deputy located the suspect at the Golden Corral on Tryon Road, which is about two miles away from the Walgreens where the shooting happened.The deputy was able to stop the suspect and bring him into custody.Curry did say the State Bureau of Investigation is now part of the case. That is standard procedure for when an officer opens fire while on duty.Curry would not confirm or deny if the officer who made the arrest fired his weapon. He said the SBI is involved in this case "because there was an officer involved in the arrest of the individual.The shooting came as a surprise to Garner residents."I can't believe that's happening here at this Walgreen(s)," one woman at the Walgreens said. "I mean, you know nothing ever happens in Garner. I'm so sad."