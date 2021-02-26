2 shot in parking lot at Roanoke Rapids Walmart

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating after two people were shot at Walmart on Friday.It happened about noon at the Walmart Supercenter at 251 Premier Blvd, Roanoke Rapids Chief of Police Bobbie Martin said.As two people were driving through the parking lot and passed the grocery entrance, a person walked out of the store and fired into the car, Martin told ABC11.Two people in the car were struck and taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.The shooting suspect fled on foot.The shooting remains an active investigation.ABC11 has crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.