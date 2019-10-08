2 shot while inside sleeping inside Sampson County home

Police are still on the scene at Byrd-Yancey- Bass Road in Sampson County. Witnesses on the scene tell me someone started shooting at a home—hitting a 17 and 18 year old in the house. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/jBd8tz7Jwq — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) October 8, 2019

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot overnight inside a house at a mobile home park in Sampson County.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 the investigation is on Byrd-Yancey-Bass Road near Clinton.A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were sleeping when someone opened fire at the homes, wounding both of them.The 18-year-old, Kweli Harrington, told ABC11 that he was struck three times in the leg. He said his 17-year-old cousin was hit in the hip.The two are expected to recover.Their home though, was riddled with bullet holes - more than a dozen are marked on the front of the home.Police cleared the scene Tuesday around 5:30 a.m.The mother of one of the victims, who did not wish to be identified, told ABC11 that she doesn't know whether her home was targeted and didn't see the shooter.No arrests have been made.