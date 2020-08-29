2 special operations soldiers killed in aircraft mishap while conducting training in California

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two special operations soldiers were killed during an aircraft mishap during aviation training in California.Fort Bragg officials said Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, New Jersey, and Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, California died from injuries sustained from an aircraft mishap on San Clemente Island, California on Aug. 27."The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will nevercompletely heal," said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). "Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary service in the Army is the embodiment of what it means to be a Night Stalker and a Soldier. Our priority now is to ensure the Families of our fallen warriors receive our complete support as we work through this tragedy together. We ask that you keep Staff Sgt. Marketta, Sgt. Shelton, their Families and fellow Night Stalkers in your thoughts and prayers."Staff Sgt. Marketta, a native of Brick, New Jersey, enlisted in the Army in 2011, as a 15T UH-60 "Black Hawk" Repairer. He was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) upon completing Advanced Individual Training, and the Regiment's extensive training and assessment program in 2012.Staff Sgt. Marketta's awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross; Air Medal with V device; Air Medal with C device; Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal with C device (2OLC); Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal (1OLC); Army Good Conduct Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (Campaign Star); Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 2); Army Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; Combat Action Badge; and the Basic Aviator's Badge.Sgt. Shelton, a native of San Bernardino, California, enlisted in the Army in 2016, as a 15T UH-60 "Black Hawk" Repairer. He was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) upon completing Advanced Individual Training, and the Regiment's extensive training and assessment program in 2017.Sgt. Shelton's awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (Campaign Star); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; and the Basic Aviator's Badge.Both Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton will receive the Meritorious Service Medal posthumously.