2 Spring Lake officers shot while serving warrant, suspect also shot: Police

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Spring Lake officers were shot Monday morning when they tried to serve warrants on two suspects at home, according to Spring Lake police.

The officers were shot at a home in the 600 block of Poe Ave. around 12:45. One is currently in surgery at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The other officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

A release from the department says one suspect was immediately taken into custody after officers knocked on the door. The second suspect then shot two officers. The second suspect was then shot. The suspect was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then air-lifted to UNC-Chapel Hill for a trauma injury.

The names of those involved were not revealed. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
